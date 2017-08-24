Army: Soldier Killed In Colorado Training Accident Was Shot

Filed Under: Army, Colorado Springs, Fort Carson, Matthew R. Turcotte

FORT CARSON, Colo. (AP) — The military says a soldier who was killed during a training exercise in Colorado was accidentally shot.

The Army on Thursday identified the soldier as 20-year-old Spc. Matthew R. Turcotte of North Smithfield, Rhode Island.

The Army says Turcotte was killed at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday during an exercise using live ammunition at Fort Carson, an infantry post just outside Colorado Springs. No other details were released. An investigation is underway.

Turcotte joined the Army in August 2015 and had deployed once, to Kosovo.

He was assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, part of the 4th Infantry Division based at Fort Carson.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Pro Football Knockout Pool
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch