Smashing Pumpkins Singer Releases New Song, Announces Colorado Show

BOULDER, Colo. (Radio.com) – Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan (currently going by his full birth name William Patrick Corgan) has released a new solo song, “Aeronaut,” taken from the upcoming full-length, Ogilala.

The song is a heartfelt piano ballad thick with orchestral swells beneath Corgan’s distinctive vocals.

Ogilala, which will be produced by Rick Rubin, is set for release on October 14. The album will be supported by a 13-date tour.

Check out Corgan’s latest below.

Corgan will appear at the Boulder Theatre on Oct. 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 25.

