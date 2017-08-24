Avalanche Sign Forward Alexander Kerfoot To 2-Year Deal

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche agreed to a two-year, entry-level deal with Alexander Kerfoot after the forward became a college free agent earlier this month.

Kerfoot was originally taken by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round of the 2012 draft. He was with the Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League before playing for Harvard, where he spent the last four seasons.

This was the second college free agent the Avs have recently signed. The team also agreed to a two-year deal with forward Dominic Toninato.

Colorado was unable to sign former University of Denver defenseman Will Butcher before the Aug. 15 deadline. The Avalanche selected Butcher in the fifth round of the 2013 draft. The Hobey Baker Award winner led the Pioneers to a national championship in April.

