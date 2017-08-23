Police Ask For Help Identifying Body Found In Pond

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Boulder need help identifying a body found in a pond.

The discovery was made on Tuesday afternoon just north of Iris Avenue.

Police believe the victim is in his 20s, is about 5-foot-7, has a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

(credit: Boulder Police)

They also released pictures of a red baseball hat hoping someone may recognize it. The bill of the cap has some kind of writing on it.

Anyone with information about the person found dead is asked to call Detective Kurt Foster at 303-441-4329.

