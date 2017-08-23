Police Investigate Shooting Death Involving RTD Officer

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are working to determine how one person was killed Wednesday night in a shooting at an RTD Light Rail station.

The shooting happened at 7 p.m. and police said it appears an armed RTD officer was involved but apparently not hurt. The victim was taken to a hospital but died soon afterwards.

Officers closed off an area outside the parking garage at the station with crime tape. The station is located at 9th and Sheridan Boulevard in Denver.

A police spokesman said it wasn’t clear if the shooting happened in the parking area or closer to the light rail trains pickup and dropoff areas.

Police say there is no ongoing search for a suspect.

Train service wasn’t disrupted by the investigation.

This isn’t the first shooting recently at this RTD station. A man was killed there during a robbery last February. One of the suspects is an illegal immigrant who was out on bond and should have been in ICE custody.