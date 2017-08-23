13-Year-Old Driver Arrested In 25-Pound Meth Seizure

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Western Colorado Drug Task Force seized 25 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 70. The driver was just 13 years old.

A deputy with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and drug task force stopped the Dodge Avenger in Fruita as it was traveling on I-70. Three people, all from Los Angeles, were in the car, including the driver, identified as a 13-year-old.

The two passengers have been identified as German Michel-Arreola, 22, and Irene Michel-Arreola, 19.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found 23 packages containing a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine.

All three are facing drug charges including distribution/manufacturing/possession with intent of meth, heroin, ketamine, cathinone.

The 13-year-old driver is facing additional charges of failing to drive in a designated lane, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

German Michel-Arreola, and Irene Michel-Arreola are being held in the Mesa County Detention Facility. The juvenile is being held at the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center in Grand Junction.