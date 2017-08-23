Soldier Dies While Training In Colorado; No Details Released

FORT CARSON, Colo. (AP) — The Fort Carson Army post says a soldier has died in a training accident, but no details have been released.

Officials at Fort Carson say the soldier died at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fort Carson spokeswoman Dani Johnson says the soldier’s name and specifics of the accident won’t be released until the soldier’s family members have been identified.

Fort Carson Army Post (credit: CBS)

Fort Carson is home to infantry, armored and helicopter units. It also has an airborne Special Forces group and multiple support units including medical, transportation, engineering, civil affairs and military police.

The post is just outside Colorado Springs.

