Denver Zoo Asks For Bond To Help Animals Live Better

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Zoo is hoping voters will approve a bond on the November ballot which would raise nearly one billion dollars.

The zoo would get $20 million for upgrades to animal habitats but the top priority is the animal hospital.

Veterinarians at the Denver Zoo work on all the animals that live at the zoo, including all sizes ranging from elephants to tiny turtles.

“We work on hundreds of animals of all shapes and sizes, so the new hospital is really going to allow us to do a much better job with that incredible diversity we work with everyday,” said Denver Zoo VP of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Scott Larsen.

“We’ve got the care, we’ve got the staff, we just need to improve the technology,” said Denver Zoo CEO Denny O’Malley.

The animals also need more foliage. The polar bears need more space.

The zoo is just one of nearly 460 projects included in the bond, including library improvements and roads.