Judge Hears Case Of Mother In Colorado Illegally

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother living in Colorado illegally faced a judge on Tuesday during a hearing on whether she can stay with her family.

The judge ultimately did not make a decision, but a spokesperson for Ingrid Encalada Latorre says one will be made in the next few days.

A translator spoke for Latorre at the courthouse. “That’s what we’re asking for today is justice, and that my case be reopened,” said Latorre through Gabriela Flora.

Latorre is from Peru and moved to Colorado in 2000. She has two children who were born in the United States.

She was arrested in 2010 for using false documents to get a job in 2002. She claims she didn’t know the paperwork was stolen.

At the advice of her attorney at that time, she pleaded guilty to the felony charge. That alerted Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to her.

Latorre says “I feel very strong, very decisive… and what I hope for is a good decision.”

Last fall, Latorre took refuge inside a church in Denver. Latorre was granted a temporary stay of deportation in May that would allow her to leave that church without fear of detention while proceeding with her case.

“What I want is for my case to be reopened so I can stay here with my family and my community,” said Latorre.

