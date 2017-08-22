Hikers From Aspen Die While Climbing Nearby Fourteener

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Two hikers from the Aspen area died while apparently descending from the summit of a Colorado Fourteener.

The bodies of the couple were spotted on Capitol Peak Tuesday afternoon by a National Guard helicopter. They were at the bottom of the north face of the peak.

Emergency crews reached the area on foot afterwards and determined the two people were dead.

A news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says authorities are withholding the identities of the couple until family members are notified about the deaths.

The couple went missing on Sunday. Relatives became worried about them since they said had plans to return to Aspen after hiking on the peak and they didn’t show up back in town.

A survey of climbers on 14ers.com ranks Capitol as the most difficult 14er in the state.