Colorado Death Penalty Case Could Cause Courtroom Remodeling

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge presiding over El Paso County’s first death penalty case in a decade says he will request the jury box be enlarged to accommodate a panel of 12 people plus six alternates.

The Gazette reported Monday Judge Gregory Werner ruled six alternate jurors would be seated to protect against the possibility of a mistrial in the double-murder case against Glen Law Galloway.

The case is expected to last three months or longer. The expected cost of the case was not made public Monday during a brief hearing.

District Administrator Scott Sosebee says much of the labor would be supplied by in-house staff, keeping costs to a minimum.

Six hundred potential jurors will be called Jan. 2 for jury selection process.
Galloway is due back in court Sept. 26.

