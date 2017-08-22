Shooting Near City Park Leaves Father Of 7 Dead

By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4)– A shooting near City Park in Denver has left a father of seven dead. The shooting happened Friday night around 8 p.m. near 28th Avenue and Albion Street.

The victim was identified as An Tan Nguyen, described as “a wonderful father, husband, son, brother, cousin nephew, uncle and friend anyone can ask for” by his family.

28th and albion shooting sy raw 01 concatenated 205958 frame 232 Shooting Near City Park Leaves Father Of 7 Dead

An Tan Nguyen was shot and killed on Friday night (credit: CBS)

Denver police said Nguyen was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Denver Health where he died.

The manner of death is homicide, but the motive is not yet known.

28th and albion shooting sy raw 01 concatenated 205958 frame 1684 Shooting Near City Park Leaves Father Of 7 Dead

(credit: CBS)

Witnesses provided descriptions of two suspects to authorities, noting both are black men about 18 years old. One is described as about 5-foot-5 with a thin build and weighs between 135 and 140 pounds. He was seen wearing a camouflage jacket tan, brown and green in color.

The second suspect is described as 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 with a medium build and weighs between 160 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white possibly denim jacket and had a handgun.

28th and albion 1 Shooting Near City Park Leaves Father Of 7 Dead

(credit: CBS)

Nguyen’s family is currently making funeral arrangements and is asking for help to fund it. They’ve created a GoFundMe account to raise money.

28th and albion 2 Shooting Near City Park Leaves Father Of 7 Dead

(credit: CBS)

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. She now anchors CBS4 Weekend Morning News and covers a variety of stories around the state. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.

