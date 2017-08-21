Trevor Siemian Named Broncos Starting QB

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Trevor Siemian will start for the Broncos when they begin the regular season.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph is expected to make a formal announcement at a press conference Monday afternoon.

The Broncos will host the Los Angeles Chargers in week on as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader to kickoff the 2017 season.

lynch siemian jog out 3 Trevor Siemian Named Broncos Starting QB

Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian (credit: CBS)

Siemian and Paxton Lynch had been battling all offseason for the starting quarterback duties.

Siemian was 8-11, throwing for 93 yards and a touchdown, in Saturday’s preseason victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

gettyimages 835667070 Trevor Siemian Named Broncos Starting QB

SANTA CLARA, CA – AUGUST 19: Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In 2016, Siemian started 14 of the 16 regular season games, throwing for 3,401 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Broncos went 9-7 last season, and failed to make the playoffs.

Denver will play four of its first five games at home.

After the Chargers on Monday, Sept. 11, the Dallas Cowboys will visit on Sunday, Sept. 17.

