Trevor Siemian Named Broncos Starting QB

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Trevor Siemian will start for the Broncos when they begin the regular season.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph is expected to make a formal announcement at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Vance Joseph said Saturday naming a QB starter before 3rd preseason game was ideal. Guess he agreed with himself… Trevor gets nod today. — Steve Cox (@SteveCoxDenver) August 21, 2017

The Broncos will host the Los Angeles Chargers in week on as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader to kickoff the 2017 season.

Siemian and Paxton Lynch had been battling all offseason for the starting quarterback duties.

Siemian was 8-11, throwing for 93 yards and a touchdown, in Saturday’s preseason victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2016, Siemian started 14 of the 16 regular season games, throwing for 3,401 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Broncos went 9-7 last season, and failed to make the playoffs.

Denver will play four of its first five games at home.

After the Chargers on Monday, Sept. 11, the Dallas Cowboys will visit on Sunday, Sept. 17.