When Is The Next Total Solar Eclipse? In Just About 7 Years

DENVER (CBS4) – The country seemed to stop for a few hours Monday as everyone ran out to look at the total solar eclipse.

Even President Donald Trump and the First Lady got out the glasses at the White House to look at the partial eclipse overhead.

After so many people traveled or took a moment to watch, the big question is when does it all happen again?

While eclipses happen every 18 months or so in different parts of the globe, the next date for a total solar eclipse to cross the United States is April 8, 2024.

So, about seven years away.

At that time the path of totality will stretch from Texas and run up through Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, western New York, and on over New England before heading over part of the Canada and into the Atlantic Ocean.

