Traffic Heavy In Northern Colorado On Way To Eclipse

DENVER (AP) — Traffic is heavy in northern Colorado as drivers make their way to Wyoming for a chance to see the total solar eclipse.

Traffic was stop and go on Interstate 25 on Monday morning near the state line.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says people taking selfies at the “Welcome to Wyoming” sign was contributing to the congestion. It tweeted a photo of the sign and encouraged people to use it instead of stopping for photos.

great american eclipse 5pkg transfer frame 1336 Traffic Heavy In Northern Colorado On Way To Eclipse

(credit: NASA)

Wyoming officials estimate the number of people coming to see the eclipse could double the state’s population of about a half million people.

