18-Year-Old Woman Shot At Englewood Party

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – An 18-year-old woman is in the hospital following an early morning shooting.
In a news release, the Englewood Police Department says it responded at 2:29 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 3100 block of South Ogden Street.
“It was determined that there was a large party at a residence,” states the release. “This is still a very active investigation and there is no additional information at this time.”
The woman’s condition is not known.
A viewer called CBS4 to say she had heard eight to 12 shots fired earlier this morning in the area of Dartmouth Avenue and Downing Street, an intersection which is four blocks east of the shooting scene.