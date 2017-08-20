18-Year-Old Woman Shot At Englewood Party

Filed Under: City of Englewood, Colorado, Englewood Police Department

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – An 18-year-old woman is in the hospital following an early morning shooting.

In a news release, the Englewood Police Department says it responded at 2:29 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 3100 block of South Ogden Street.

englewood shooting 2 mgarcia 18 Year Old Woman Shot At Englewood Party

( credit – CBS4)

“It was determined that there was a large party at a residence,” states the release. “This is still a very active investigation and there is no additional information at this time.”

The woman’s condition is not known.

A viewer called CBS4 to say she had heard eight to 12 shots fired earlier this morning in the area of Dartmouth Avenue and Downing Street, an intersection which is four blocks east of the shooting scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
NEWS TEAM
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch