Broken Glass Injures Girl After Bullets Strike Bingo Hall

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after gunfire broke a window at a Denver bingo hall.
Broken glass from the hall’s window struck the girl in the face.
“I held pressure to her face until first responders arrived,” witness Regan Shale Lefferts told CBS4. “Her face was bleeding profusely.”
Lefferts said the incident occurred just before midnight.
Marika Putnam, a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department, did not have any report on the condition of the girl. But she did say two people had been taken into custody by officers.