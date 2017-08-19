The Polar Express Rolling Into Colorado

GOLDEN, Colo (CBS4)The Colorado Railroad Museum will begin service to the North Pole starting November 9th. Travelers can take a ride on the Polar Express. The Christmas story comes to life when the train leaves for the round-trip to see Santa.

(credit Colorado Railroad Museum)

“It’s magical because it gives you an opportunity with your family to experience that very special story…that whole concept of believing,” said Donald Tallman, executive director of the Colorado Railroad Museum.

(credit Colorado Railroad Museum)

The Polar Express began its runs through Colorado three years ago. Passengers can expect an experience mirroring the movie and the classic children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg.

(credit Colorado Railroad Museum)

Polar Express is theater on wheels. If you’ve watched the movie or read the book, it follows that completely, so you become part of the story. You board the train, you have hot chocolate, you take the journey to the North Pole,” Tallman explained.

(credit Colorado Railroad Museum)

Tickets go on sale on Monday, August 21st.

The Polar Express runs from November 9th to December 23rd on select dates. Exact dates, fares and excursion times are available by calling 720-358-0615, or by visiting www.coloradorailroadmuseum.org.

Ticket prices are as follows:

$25-$90      November 9-12 & 16-19

$35-$100    November 24-26 & 29-30, December 1-3, 6-10, 13-23

Families are encouraged to wear pajamas for the ride.

