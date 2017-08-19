DeGette Co-Sponsores Censure Resolution

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette has an interesting response to President Donald Trump’s comments following the violence in Charlottesville.
DeGette tweeted that she is “co-sponsoring a resolution to censure @POTUS for defending white supremacists.”
On Tuesday, the President blamed “both sides” for the violence that killed Heather Heyer.
A censure vote would be mostly symbolic, but is the first step Congress can take before trying to impeach a president.
Only one president in the history of the country has ever been censured.
In 1834, Andrew Jackson was censured for trying to dismantle the Bank of the United States.