DeGette Co-Sponsores Censure Resolution

Filed Under: Censure, Charlottesville, Diana DeGette, Donald Trump, Virginia

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette has an interesting response to President Donald Trump’s comments following the violence in Charlottesville.

DeGette tweeted that she is “co-sponsoring a resolution to censure @POTUS for defending white supremacists.”

On Tuesday, the President blamed “both sides” for the violence that killed Heather Heyer.

A censure vote would be mostly symbolic, but is the first step Congress can take before trying to impeach a president.

diana degette DeGette Co Sponsores Censure Resolution

(credit: CBS)

Only one president in the history of the country has ever been censured.

In 1834, Andrew Jackson was censured for trying to dismantle the Bank of the United States.

gettyimages 633443272 DeGette Co Sponsores Censure Resolution

U.S. President Donald Trump, beneath a portrait of populist President Andrew Jackson (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
NEWS TEAM
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch