DeGette Co-Sponsores Censure Resolution

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette has an interesting response to President Donald Trump’s comments following the violence in Charlottesville.

DeGette tweeted that she is “co-sponsoring a resolution to censure @POTUS for defending white supremacists.”

I'm co-sponsoring a resolution to censure @POTUS for defending white supremacists in #Charlottesville. Our leaders must not condone hate. pic.twitter.com/c435LMuZSb — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) August 16, 2017

On Tuesday, the President blamed “both sides” for the violence that killed Heather Heyer.

A censure vote would be mostly symbolic, but is the first step Congress can take before trying to impeach a president.

Only one president in the history of the country has ever been censured.

In 1834, Andrew Jackson was censured for trying to dismantle the Bank of the United States.