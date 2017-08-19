Rally ‘Acknowledging Biases,’ Challenging Racism Held

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A group gathered Saturday for a racial justice rally against white supremacy.
It started outside Google’s headquarters in Boulder.
The rally stood in solidarity with the people of Charlottesville, Virginia.
It also focused on the ways that white people can challenge the covert racism in communities.
“Coming together with other people focused again on acknowledging biases and how they might show up at our job, in relationships with other people, in the language that we use, and so on,” said Marissa Tafura.
The rally remained peaceful as marchers took their message to the streets with signs and chanting.