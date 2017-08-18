Day Of Service Projects Help Non-Profits Stay On Mission

DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy will host 70 volunteer projects as part of Day of Service. Girls Incorporated of Metro Denver is one of those projects. Volunteers will be helping out by refurbishing a fence, and detail cleaning the organization’s fleet of vehicles. Xcel Energy gives each organization a stipend to help pay for materials and tools to make the projects happen. This project accepts children 12-years-old and older.

“The volunteer project for Girls Inc. really enables them to put their financial resources back into the programs back into supporting the girls and the young women that’s core to their mission, rather than having to spend their financial resources on things like money on the car wash or detailing the fence. The Xcel Energy Day of Service really provides both the people, resources as well as that small financial stipend to make projects like this happen,” said Liz Gardner, social investments representative for Xcel Energy, board member for Girls, Inc., and team leader for the Day of Service project.

LINK: Register for Xcel Energy’s Day of Service Girls Inc. Project

Girls Inc. of Metro Denver inspires young girls to be strong, smart and bold through programming that serves elementary through high school students. Their facility on Colfax serves more than 2,000 children and teens every year.

“I think for me the thing I love so much about Girls Inc. is at the very core of their mission. They’re rooted in the Denver community. They work with girls and young women, right here in our community to really provide them with the support system that they need outside of just the traditional education setting,” Gardner told CBS4.

Girls Inc. of Metro Denver offers after-school, and summer programming, as well as scholarship help and special instruction in STEM subjects. It’s a comprehensive skills building program in an all-girl environment.