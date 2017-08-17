Wastewater Leak Closes Stream, Trail, Fish Hatchery

DINOSAUR NATIONAL MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4) – A fish hatchery, trail, and stream are now closed following a septic line break.

Wastewater from public restrooms, staff housing and the hatchery facility was found leaking from a leach field Wednesday.

Officials with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, which manages the Jones Hole Fish Hatchery, closed the hatchery today.

Jones Hole Creek and the 4.25-mile trail next to it are both closed as well.

“Under advisement from the U.S. Public Health Service, all waters of Jones Hole Creek have been closed to recreational activities until further notice,” states a news release from Monument staff.

Signs have been placed along the trail and creek which are located just west of the Utah-Colorado border.

Jones Hole Creek empties into the Green River.

Fecal coliform levels at the discharge site measured six times higher than the Utah Department of Environmental Health and Quality’s posted safety limit. However, no contamination of the creek’s water has been confirmed. Monument staff are monitoring levels within the monument boundaries below the fish hatchery.

“If tests reveal the levels to be below the recommended levels, the waters will be reopened to recreational access,” states the news release.

For more information, contact Dinosaur National Monument staff at (435) 781-7700 or visit http://www.nps.gov/dino.