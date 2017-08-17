Organized Searches End For Missing Climber Near Maroon Bells

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Organized searches for man, described as an expert climber, who went missing in the Maroon Bells area last year have come to an end.
David Cook from Albuquerque disappeared in September 2016. He has been described as an expert climber and enthusiastic outdoorsman.
After another large search this month involving helicopters and teams with canines, the search turned up empty.
Cook, 49, planned to summit Pyramid Peak and the North and South Maroon Peaks near Aspen last year but never returned.