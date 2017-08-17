Organized Searches End For Missing Climber Near Maroon Bells

Filed Under: Albuquerque, Alex Burchetta, Aspen, David Cook, Maroon Bells Wilderness

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Organized searches for man, described as an expert climber, who went missing in the Maroon Bells area last year have come to an end.

David Cook from Albuquerque disappeared in September 2016. He has been described as an expert climber and enthusiastic outdoorsman.

Dave Cook (credit: Pitkin County)

Dave Cook (credit: Pitkin County)

After another large search this month involving helicopters and teams with canines, the search turned up empty.

Cook, 49, planned to summit Pyramid Peak and the North and South Maroon Peaks near Aspen last year but never returned.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
Weather App
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch