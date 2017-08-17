Courtroom Tension: Accused Killer Makes Faces At Victim’s Dad

By Jamie Leary

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of shooting a 29-year-old man to death in a state park was escorted out of court Thursday after making faces at the victim’s father.

Jackson Chavez was shot to death last weekend at a cookout at Cherry Creek State Park. Joseph Washington, 29, was arrested afterwards and is facing first-degree murder charges. He made his second appearance in Arapahoe County Court on Thursday.

During his hearing, Washington began grinning and making faces at Jesse Chavez. That prompted Jesse and Chavez’s other family members to hurry out of the courtroom. Several were visibly upset and they exchanged hugs and held hands as they left the building.

After Washington’s initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Jesse Chavez told CBS4’s Tom Mustin that it had been difficult to come face to face with his son’s accused killer. On Thursday, that courtroom tension almost led to an altercation.

At one point, the Chavez family had to put their hands on Jesse’s shoulders to prevent him from jumping up.

A sheriff’s deputy intervened and yelled at Washington to stop looking at the family.

Washington was argumentative as he replied, “I was just looking around the room!” and told deputies Jesse Chavez was making a throat slitting gesture toward him. That’s when he was escorted out of the courtroom. He returned crying soon afterwards.

The Chavez family did not return to court after leaving the building.

Court documents remain sealed in the case so the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear. Investigators say they are still working on lineups, and they haven’t released a mugshot for Washington.

Washington remains in custody with no bond. His next court appearance is set for October.

