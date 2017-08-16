Motorist Killed, Trooper Injured In 3-Car Crash

August 16, 2017 9:07 PM
Filed Under: Colorado, Garfield County

SILT, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was killed near Silt Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle veered into a state trooper who had pulled over a motorist.

The collision killed the driver who had been pulled over, according to a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The trooper and the second motorist — whose vehicle collided with those that were pulled over — were both taken to a nearby hospital.

i 70 closure 1 credit glenwood springs post independent Motorist Killed, Trooper Injured In 3 Car Crash

( credit – Glenwood Springs Post-Independent)

The trooper, according to Colorado State Patrol’s Josh Lewis, suffered “moderate” injuries. Conditions of any patients were not made available.

The crash occurred at 5:30 p.m. near milemarker 93.

An eight-mile section of westbound I-70 is still closed as of 9 p.m. while authorities investigate the scene. Eastbound traffic was closed immediately after the accident but was re-opened a half-hour later.

 

 

