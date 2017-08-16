Attorney: ‘Mr. B’ Not Michael Blagg Behind Murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There is startling new evidence in the new trial for a man who was tried and convicted in the murder of his wife in 2004.

In 2001, Jennifer and Abby Blagg went missing from their home in Grand Junction. Some of Jennifer’s remains were found in a landfill. Six-year-old Abby has never been found.

Michael Blagg was convicted in 2004 of murdering his wife while she slept.

His conviction was thrown out in 2014 after the judge determined a juror lied when she said she had never experienced domestic violence in a pre-trial juror questionnaire.

Blagg’s new trial will take place in Jefferson County. That’s where his lawyer claims that there is evidence to prove that a sex offender from Canada is actually behind the crime.

Apparently the sex offender, known only as “Mr. B” had a list of victims written on a piece of paper and that Jennifer and Abby’s names were on that list.

A judge must decide whether that theory can be presented during the trial.