Mark Redwine Faces Colorado Judge For First Time

By Matt Kroschel

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly five years since his son went missing, Mark Redwine stood before a Colorado judge Tuesday to hear the charges he faces related to the death of Dylan.

Chief Judge Wilson was presiding and lowered bond to $750,000 from $1 million cash only, which means Redwine will likely make bond.

His ex-wife Elaine Hall testified that she and her family are fearful of Redwine — they allege he sent them threatening messages and emails since Dylan disappeared.

“Over the past four and a half year and even prior to that I have been in fear. I think Mark’s personality has changed a lot during the last couple of years and it has become very sporadic,” she said.

It was a full courtroom. Redwine was wearing chains and in prison attire when he was escorted in. He walked directly in front of Hall and his other son, Dylan’s brother Cory, and looked directly at them.

The next court date for a motions hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. in La Plata County Court.

Redwine was released to authorities from his hold in Washington state on Monday morning and was brought back to Colorado on a small plane. He was booked into the La Plata County Jail late Monday afternoon.

Redwine was arrested near the end of July and charged with his son’s murder following a grand jury indictment.

Dylan disappeared in November 2012 during a court-ordered visitation at his father’s home in Durango.

Dylan, 13 years old at the time of his murder, was staying at his father’s residence for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dylan messaged his mother in Colorado Springs when he arrived at his father’s house on Nov. 18. He also texted a friend in Bayfield and made plans for the next morning. He was not heard from again.

