Injured Eagle Takes Flight, Released Back Into The Wild

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the release of a rehabbed golden eagle back into the wild.
The female golden eagle was recovering from a leg injury at the Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo after it was hit by a car along Highway 24 on July 18.
She suffered a soft-tissue injury to her left foot in the accident, but the raptor center was able to help her along with a speedy recovery.
On Aug. 16, with the help of the raptor center’s Diana Miller atop a hill in Divide, the eagle took flight again.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted photos of the release to their Facebook page.
Miller says the center treats six to 10 injured eagles each year.