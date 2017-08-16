Help Find The Owner Of This Stuffed Teddy Bear

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hopes someone recognizes a stuffed teddy bear that was found at the courthouse in Castle Rock.
Since the teddy has been found, deputies have been treating him almost like an intern, showing him the ropes at the sheriff’s office and taking pictures of him on the job.
The teddy was found in the hallway of the Douglas County Justice Center last week.
Deputies believe he belongs to a little boy, because they remember seeing the boy carrying the stuffed animal through security.
If someone recognizes the bear, they’re asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. But the deputies will miss having the little fuzzy bear to help them investigate cases.