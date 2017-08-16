Section Of Bridge Being Demolished Comes Crashing Down Unexpectedly

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A section of bridge that’s in the process of being demolished in Glenwood Springs came crashing down unexpectedly Tuesday night.

It happened while crews were using equipment to pull on the girders of the Grand Avenue Bridge.

No one was hurt.

“You plan the deconstruction process as best you can, but events like this are not unusual or unexpected when you are taking down large, old structures like the bridge,” said Grand Avenue Bridge Public Information Manager Tom Newland in a prepared statement.

The $126 million project is making way for a longer and wider bridge. There’s no word so far on how the accident might affect the schedule of the deconstruction.

The project has displaced thousands of commuters onto a two-lane detour and there are big backups in the area as a result.