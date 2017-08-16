Buses Show Off Driverless Technology

August 16, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Dave Genova, Driverless Technology, RTD, Transdev

DENVER (CBS4)– RTD is looking to the future with driverless vehcile technology. The company Transdev showed off its version of the buses at the Pepsi Center parking lot on Wednesday.

The bus is called the EZ10 and is the first generation of its kind from Transdev. Right now the bus costs $100,000 but the company hopes as the technology becomes more readily available, the cost will come down.

driverless cars 12vo frame 488 Buses Show Off Driverless Technology

(credit: CBS)

The bus gave riders a tour of the parking lot to show off the technology. The vehicle can transport about a dozen people. The maximum speed for the bus is 30 mph and it typically cruises between 8 mph and 15 mph. The battery life is up to 14 hours with eight hours of charging time.

driverless cars 12vo frame 2138 Buses Show Off Driverless Technology

(credit: CBS)

RTD says the idea behind the driverless buses is not to replace current buses, but supplement the vehicles already on the road. One way would be to have the driverless buses transport riders from home to the bus stop and back again.

driverless cars 12vo frame 968 Buses Show Off Driverless Technology

(credit: CBS)

“It could run a small loop in a campus setting that then would connect with transit stations and it would be a very efficient type of operation that is certainly do-able with today’s technology,” said RTD CEO Dave Genova.

driverless cars 12vo frame 1238 Buses Show Off Driverless Technology

(credit: CBS)

RTD says more research needs to be done before driverless buses are implemented.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
NEWS TEAM
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch