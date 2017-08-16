Helicopter Crash Drill Prepares Airmen For Emergency

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Troops at Buckley Air Force Base hit the field to help injured airmen in the aftermath of a helicopter crash. But don’t worry, it was all a drill.
The airmen worked together with emergency crews and other branches of the military.
Actors volunteered to play injured victims in need of rescue and medical treatment.
“We do four big joint exercises every year and they range in everything from anti-terrorism exercises to something like this which is a major accident response exercise,” said Air Force Master Sgt. David Kechter.
About 200 people participated in the drills on Wednesday.