CBS4’s Chris Spears To Host Reddit AMA About Solar Eclipse

August 15, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: Great American Eclipse

DENVER (CBS4) – In just under a week one of the biggest solar events in a century will grace the sky over the lower 48 United States.

It’s being called the Great American Eclipse, and it will take place during the middle of the day on Monday, August 21.

On Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. (MDT), Meteorologist Chris Spears will host an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit, where you can ask him questions about the upcoming eclipse.

Here’s how you can participate:

Create a Reddit account if you do not have one.
There’s also an app available on the App Store or Google Play.
Visit the Space subreddit where the AMA will be featured.

