Obama’s Post-Charlottesville Tweet Gets A Lot Of Love

August 15, 2017 10:48 AM
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s tweet in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend is already one of the platform’s most-liked posts.

Obama tweeted Saturday night: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” The quote comes from Nelson Mandela’s autobiography “Long Walk to Freedom.” Obama posted the tweet alongside a picture of himself smiling at a group of children of different races.

By Tuesday morning, the tweet had more than 2.4 million likes, making it the second most-liked tweet of all time. Ariana Grande’s tweet following a deadly bombing at her concert in England holds the top spot with 2.7 million likes.

RELATED: Trump Speaks On Charlottesville: ‘Racism Is Evil’

