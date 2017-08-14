What Gov. Hickenlooper Is Saying About 2020 Presidential Run

By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper isn’t saying “no” about a possible presidential run in 2020, saying he’s focused on other issues like health care right now.

Hickenlooper spoke on CBS4 This Morning with CBS4’s Britt Moreno on Monday.

Hickenlooper, along with Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, will host a public town hall meeting at the Aurora Municipal Center in Aurora at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hickenlooper said he’ll provide information about health care and insurance without “taking away coverage.”

He also stresses that the town hall is bipartisan and that there are more senators on Capitol Hill who are willing to work across the aisle to come up with plan that doesn’t leave anyone behind.

Hickenlooper discussed disappointment about the violent protests in Virginia that turned deadly on Saturday. He tweeted this shortly after the protests broke out in Charlottesville, “Heartbroken by the violence and division in Charlottesville. Hatred has no place in our society- now is a time to come together.”

He also discussed Pres. Donald Trump’s reaction in the hours following the protest, “I was disappointed like anyone. This is an act of hatred put on by racists.”

Hickenlooper appeared on CBS4 This Morning before the President made another public statement condemning the groups behind the protests.

He went on to say this is an act of “domestic terrorism” and he wants the president to call it that.

The Governor also admits we have seen domestic terrorism in Colorado. He says, “We are prepared. We have emergency measurements in place”.

Hickenlooper did admit he is “not” taking his name off the presidential list for 2020 although he says his team is focused working on a workforce training so that Colorado can be the “healthiest state in America.”

He says he does not want to get “distracted” from that.

Hickenlooper also discussed immigration and says the laws are clear in Colorado.

He says legally, cities and states should leave it up to the federal government to enforce laws, “I think the city is doing the right thing. Let the federal government do its work.”

With classes starting across Colorado this week and next, Hickenlooper discussed the teacher shortage, “Teachers are some of the most valued resources we have.”

As far as the claim that teacher’s are underpaid, “Obviously we need to pay them more.”

