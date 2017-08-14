COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Detective: Murder Suspects Are High-Level Gang Members

August 14, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Grand Junction, Gregory Clark, Richard Byrd, Rufus Billups, Sin City Disciples

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say three men charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting five months ago in Grand Junction were upper-level members of a national motorcycle gang.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports Grand Junction Police Detective Julie Stogsdill says Richard Byrd, Rufus Billups, and Gregory Clark are all members of one-percenter motorcycle gang, Sin City Disciples.

The three men are charged in the March 15 slaying of Dion Nixon.

Police believe Nixon was shot to death on the front porch of his trailer after a confrontation with several local members of the Sin City Deciples.

The FBI’s 2015 National Gang Report describes the group as a primarily black gang with male-only membership.

None of the three defendants has entered a plea.

