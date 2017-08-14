DA Clears Sheriff’s Deputy In Shooting Caught On Body Camera

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County district attorney has cleared a sheriff’s deputy in a shooting that was captured on video by the officer’s body camera.

On May 12 Deputy Brad Proulx pulled over to help a driver near County Line Road and Santa Fe Drive.

That driver — who police say was Deyon Marcus Rivas-Maestas — got out of the car with a rifle that wasn’t loaded and attacked Proulx, who then opened fire as he was knocked over. Rivas-Maestas was injured.

The district attorney’s office looked into the evidence and determined the deputy acted reasonably, as he was fearing his life was in danger.

Rivas-Maestas is now charged with threatening an officer.