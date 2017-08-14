BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift awarded $1 in the groping trial involving a DJ from Denver (Full Story)

DA Clears Sheriff’s Deputy In Shooting Caught On Body Camera

August 14, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: Body Cameras, Brad Proulx, Deyon Marcus Rivas-Maestas, Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff, Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County district attorney has cleared a sheriff’s deputy in a shooting that was captured on video by the officer’s body camera.

brad proulx3 DA Clears Sheriffs Deputy In Shooting Caught On Body Camera

Brad Proulx (credit: CBS)

On May 12 Deputy Brad Proulx pulled over to help a driver near County Line Road and Santa Fe Drive.

image4 DA Clears Sheriffs Deputy In Shooting Caught On Body Camera


body camera footage 1 DA Clears Sheriffs Deputy In Shooting Caught On Body Camera
body camera footage 4 DA Clears Sheriffs Deputy In Shooting Caught On Body Camera
body camera footage 3 DA Clears Sheriffs Deputy In Shooting Caught On Body Camera (credit: Douglas County)

That driver — who police say was Deyon Marcus Rivas-Maestas — got out of the car with a rifle that wasn’t loaded and attacked Proulx, who then opened fire as he was knocked over. Rivas-Maestas was injured.

The district attorney’s office looked into the evidence and determined the deputy acted reasonably, as he was fearing his life was in danger.

deyon marcus rivas maestas DA Clears Sheriffs Deputy In Shooting Caught On Body Camera

Deyon Marcus Rivas-Maestas (credit: Douglas County)

Rivas-Maestas is now charged with threatening an officer.

