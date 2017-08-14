Watch: Wildlife Officers Tase Fawn To Get Wire Off Its Neck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Colorado Parks & Wildlife officers rescued a fawn after it got wrapped up in some wire.

They did it in a way that the department has just started using in the last year or so, too.

Instead of tranquilizing the deer, they used a taser to subdue it, and it was all caught on camera.

2 @COParksWildlife officers rescue fawn w/wire tangled around its neck using taser to temporarily immobilize it. Watch it run off full speed pic.twitter.com/s2BwnP1z5H — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 14, 2017

The department tweeted out a clip of the video, saying that the officers rescued a “fawn w/wire tangled around its neck using taser to temporarily immobilize it.”

Colorado Parks & Wildlife information officer Bill Vogrin says using a taser is actually easier on the animals instead of what might be commonly thought of as a more traditional tranquilizer.

That’s because, with a tranquilizer, it takes longer to take effect. It also takes a while to wear off, which can leave the animal groggy and vulnerable.

In the instance of the deer, from start to finish, it took less than 45 seconds for the officers to tase the deer, cut it free, and “watch it run off full speed.”

The fawn appeared to be unharmed and okay.