Stokley: With Paxton Lynch, It’s A Question Of Comfort

August 14, 2017 9:30 PM
Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday.

DENVER (CBS4) – “This defense is still going to be great,” said Brandon Stokley after watching the Broncos’ first preseason game.

All eyes continue to be on the quarterbacks as Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian battle for the Broncos starting quarterback job.

“He looks comfortable in the pocket,” said Stokley of Siemian’s performance. “I thought he played solid. Kind of what I expected from him.”

As for 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch, Stokley thinks he still has some improvements to make.

“He looked comfortable, no huge mistakes, which I think is big. Watching him every day in training camp you see a guy that doesn’t still look quite comfortable to play quarterback in the NFL.”

Paxton Lynch of the Denver Broncos passes against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos defeated the Bears 24-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“I think you see a guy that’s uncomfortable to the extent that he makes one read and he doesn’t keep his eyes down the football field.”

The Broncos also attempted to improve their offensive line in the off-season, and Stokley was impressed with their performance. “It’s a group that’s going to be better than what we saw this year,” said Stokley. “I still have questions about pass protection.”

The Broncos will travel to San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon and have joint practices with 49ers on Wednesday and Thursday before playing their second preseason game on Saturday in San Francisco.

