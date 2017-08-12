BREAKING NEWS: Watch Live on CBSN: Pres. Trump Reaction After Protests Turn Deadly In Virginia

Search Underway In Longs Peak Area For Overdue 60-Year-Old Hiker

August 12, 2017 1:23 PM
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK– Park rangers and search crews started looking for a 60-year-old hiker on Saturday morning, after he was reported overdue from Longs Peak.

Family members told Rocky Mountain National Park officials that Steve Elliott, from Rockwell, Texas, was overdue from a hike on Longs Peak. Elliott began the hike early Frida with plans to summit Longs Peak on the Clark’s Arrow/Loft Route and descend via the Keyhole Route.

photo steve elliott Search Underway In Longs Peak Area For Overdue 60 Year Old Hiker

Steve Elliott (credit: Rocky Mtn. Nat’l Park)

Weather conditions were stormy on Friday morning with reported areas of ice on a variety of routes.

Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members are searching along the Keyhole Route in addition to the Chasm Lake area, Clark’s Arrow/Loft Route and Glacier Gorge.

rmnp webcam longs peak fresh snow Search Underway In Longs Peak Area For Overdue 60 Year Old Hiker

(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park web cam)

Officials say weather in the area is quickly deteriorating, with numerous lighting strikes, hail, rain and snow mix. Flight for Life and Northern Colorado Medivac has aided with aerial search efforts along the Keyhole Route.

steve elliott photo two Search Underway In Longs Peak Area For Overdue 60 Year Old Hiker

Steve Elliott (credit: Rocky Mtn. Nat’l Park)

Park searchers are contacting numerous park visitors who are in the area in hopes they may have information about Elliott.

Additional Information from Rocky Mountain National Park:

Park rangers are asking for anyone who may have been in the Longs Peak area yesterday, Friday, August 11, to call the park dispatch center at (970) 586-1204.

