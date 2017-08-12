Mother Bear Dies After Being Tranquilized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)</strong- A mother bear died after she was tranquilized by Parks and Wildlife officials.

The wildlife officers were trying to remove her and her two cubs from a neighborhood in Colorado Springs.

They tranquilized the bear while she was in the tree in Stratmoor Hills. She continued to climb higher before the tranquilizer took effect and fell to her death once she was knocked out.

The cubs have been taken to a rehabilitation center and will eventually be released back into the wild.