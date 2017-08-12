BREAKING NEWS: Watch Live on CBSN: Pres. Trump Reaction After Protests Turn Deadly In Virginia

Mother Bear Dies After Being Tranquilized

August 12, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: Bear, Colorado Springs, Parks And Wildlife, Stratmoor Hills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)</strong- A mother bear died after she was tranquilized by Parks and Wildlife officials.

The wildlife officers were trying to remove her and her two cubs from a neighborhood in Colorado Springs. co springs bear killed 6map copy 01 frame 903 Mother Bear Dies After Being Tranquilized

They tranquilized the bear while she was in the tree in Stratmoor Hills. She continued to climb higher before the tranquilizer took effect and fell to her death once she was knocked out.

The cubs have been taken to a rehabilitation center and will eventually be released back into the wild.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch