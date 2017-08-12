Latest Forecast: Another Batch Of Late Day Storms

August 12, 2017 8:23 AM
By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds and thunderstorms again to get the weekend started. There is another good batch of moisture moving in from the northwest this will mix in with moisture already in place over Colorado. Afternoon temperatures will be rising into the 70s and 80s across the state and this will be enough warmth to get some good convection going by afternoon.

Some of the storms that do develop on Saturday have the potential of becoming severe. With the potential of 1 inch diameter hail, 60 to 70 mph winds and pockets of heavy rain. The area for a marginal to slight risk covers almost all of eastern Colorado including the Denver metro area.

The current weather trend for Denver will continue to roll on thru Tuesday. With middle 80s for highs and daily afternoon and evening storms. Drier air should start to work in by Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

