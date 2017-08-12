Broncos Defensive End Derek Wolfe Injures Right Leg

August 12, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Billy Winn, Denver Broncos, Derek Wolfe

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe has been carted off the field after injuring his right leg.

He was hurt on the second snap of team drills Saturday, quieting a festive crowd enjoying the final day of public practices. He was unable to put weight on his injured leg when he got off the cart to enter the team’s facilities.

wolfe drill 70 Broncos Defensive End Derek Wolfe Injures Right Leg

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe warms up Saturday morning at the beginning of practice.

Wolfe’s injury is the latest on the Broncos’ defensive front, coming on the same day Billy Winn was placed on injured reserve because of his knee.

Also out are nose tackle Kyle Peko (foot) and outside linebackers Shane Ray (wrist) and Shaq Barrett (hip). None will be back until September.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

