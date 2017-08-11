Storms Destroy 100-Year-Old Building

August 11, 2017 10:12 PM
Filed Under: Highway 52, Interstate 76, Roggen, Storm Damage, Weld County

ROGGEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Severe storms in Colorado caused major damage in Weld County on Thursday.

One of the storms blew apart a 100-year old building and caused some crop damage.

The worst of the damage was in the town of Roggen along Interstate 76, northeast of Keenesburg.

“Most of these buildings are about 100 years old so they’ve withstood about 100 years of weather so it’s kind of sad,” said one resident.

The building survived storms for decades but on Thursday, it was just too much.

“It’s blowing stuff over at my work, ladders tipped over, there was just debris going everywhere,” said resident Adrian Kenyon who lives off Highway 52.

There are no reports of any injuries but the property damage could take some time to assess.

