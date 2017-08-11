Taylor Swift’s Lawyer Says He’s Proud Of Singer

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– Federal Court Judge William Martinez dismissed pop star Taylor Swift from the lawsuit filed by former Denver DJ David Mueller, who she accused of groping her at a photo op in 2013.

Judge Martinez says Mueller and his legal team failed to prove that Swift had anything to do with him being fired.

Her attorney, Doug Baldridge, spoke briefly while leaving the Denver courthouse on Friday evening, “I’m grateful, I would say to Judge Martinez to the Marshals and to the people of Denver for getting the law right and understanding what we’re going through.”

When the jury returns on Monday morning, they’ll hear closing arguments and essentially rule on two issues.

First, did Swift’s mother and radio manager intentionally interfere with Mueller’s KYGO contract and second, whether or not Mueller inappropriately touched Taylor Swift.

Jurors heard from the final witnesses in the case on Friday, including Mueller’s ex-girlfriend Shannon Melcher, seen with him in a photo obtained by TMZ that shows the alleged groping.

Also called to the stand was the Mueller’s former coworker Ryan Kliesch, known on air as “Ryno.”

“I believe he’s innocent and I am here to do everything I can to defend him,” Kliesch said.

Fans have continually praised Swifts decision to take on the case publicly. Her attorney echoed those sentiments

“I’ll tell you, as a father of two daughters and a son and a wife of 32 years, I couldn’t be more proud to represent someone like Taylor Swift, who is willing to step up in a situation like this,” Baldridge said.

