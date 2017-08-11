Watch: Police Search For Suspects In Smash, Grab Jewelry Heist

August 11, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Gold Marker Jewelers, Jewelry Robbery, Longmont, Longmont Police Department

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are searching for as many as three people in a smash and grab jewelry heist.

It happened Wednesday, Aug. 9 at about 1:45 a.m. when as many as three people used a red Jeep Cherokee to drive into the Gold Marker Jewelers in the 1600 block of Pace Street in Longmont.

17 6953 red jeep Watch: Police Search For Suspects In Smash, Grab Jewelry Heist

(credit: Longmont Police Department)

Police say other suspects were also seen outside the store armed with a weapon.

After the robbery, where the suspects smashed cases after driving into the store in the Jeep, they got away in a stolen 2001 Jeep Cherokee, silver in color, with a Colorado license plate of 469-MQX.

The red Jeep was stolen out of Colorado Springs, and the silver Jeep out of the city of Mead.

17 6953 stolen jeep Watch: Police Search For Suspects In Smash, Grab Jewelry Heist

(credit: Longmont Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8517 or 911.

