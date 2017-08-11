Watch: Police Search For Suspects In Smash, Grab Jewelry Heist

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are searching for as many as three people in a smash and grab jewelry heist.

It happened Wednesday, Aug. 9 at about 1:45 a.m. when as many as three people used a red Jeep Cherokee to drive into the Gold Marker Jewelers in the 1600 block of Pace Street in Longmont.

Police say other suspects were also seen outside the store armed with a weapon.

After the robbery, where the suspects smashed cases after driving into the store in the Jeep, they got away in a stolen 2001 Jeep Cherokee, silver in color, with a Colorado license plate of 469-MQX.

The red Jeep was stolen out of Colorado Springs, and the silver Jeep out of the city of Mead.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8517 or 911.