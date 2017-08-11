Sen. Gardner To Host 3 Town Halls Along Front Range

August 11, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Cory Gardner, Greeley, Lakewood, Town Halls

DENVER (CBS4)– After months of criticism from voters that he has not been available, or only available during telephone town hall meetings, Sen. Cory Gardner will appear in person to talk to voters three times next Tuesday.

Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado, will host three town halls on Aug. 15 in Colorado Springs, Greeley and Lakewood.

gardner interview 12sot frame 961 Sen. Gardner To Host 3 Town Halls Along Front Range

Sen. Cory Gardner (R)
Colorado (credit: CBS)

Constituents are encouraged to arrive early as space is limited. The events are open to the public and media.

COLORADO SPRINGS TOWN HALL

Who:               U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)

What:              Colorado Springs Town Hall

When:             Tuesday, August 15, 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. 

                            Doors open at 7:00 a.m. 

Where:           Pikes Peak Community College

Room A-110
5675 S. Academy Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80906.

GREELEY TOWN HALL

Who:               U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)

What:              Greeley Town Hall

When:             Tuesday, August 15, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. 

                            Doors open at 11:00 a.m. 

Where:           University School Auditorium

                         6519 18th St.

                         Greeley, CO 80634

LAKEWOOD TOWN HALL

Who:               U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)

What:              Lakewood Town Hall

When:             Tuesday, August 15, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

                            Doors open at 2:30 p.m. 

Where:           Colorado Christian University
CCU Event Center

8787 W. Alameda Ave.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch