Sen. Gardner To Host 3 Town Halls Along Front Range

DENVER (CBS4)– After months of criticism from voters that he has not been available, or only available during telephone town hall meetings, Sen. Cory Gardner will appear in person to talk to voters three times next Tuesday.
Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado, will host three town halls on Aug. 15 in Colorado Springs, Greeley and Lakewood.
Constituents are encouraged to arrive early as space is limited. The events are open to the public and media.
COLORADO SPRINGS TOWN HALL
Who: U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)
What: Colorado Springs Town Hall
When: Tuesday, August 15, 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Doors open at 7:00 a.m.
Where: Pikes Peak Community College
Room A-110
5675 S. Academy Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80906.
GREELEY TOWN HALL
Who: U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)
What: Greeley Town Hall
When: Tuesday, August 15, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Doors open at 11:00 a.m.
Where: University School Auditorium
6519 18th St.
Greeley, CO 80634
LAKEWOOD TOWN HALL
Who: U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)
What: Lakewood Town Hall
When: Tuesday, August 15, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Colorado Christian University
CCU Event Center
8787 W. Alameda Ave.