Colorado Classic Aims To Fill Missing Piece For Bike Race Fans

By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– When the U.S. Pro Challenge cancelled the iconic bicycle race, fans were hoping something would come in and fill the void left behind. The Colorado Classic seems to be doing just that.

Race fan Bilar Baulmeao visiting from Thornton, cheered on her favorite team from Main Street in Breckenridge on Friday. She says this event has brought back that Pro Challenge spirit.

“It’s just fun out here for all of us, we were so disappointed when it (Pro Challenge) stopped but now we have this to cheer for,” Baulmeao said.

Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula says the event is a perfect fit for his town.

“We do these kind of things for the future, this is amazing PR for our community and what we stand for,” Mamula said.

The Colorado classic hoping their reworked equation will mean it can succeed where the Pro Challenge failed- actually making money.

Chairman of RPM Events Group, the organization putting on the race, Ken Gart said they have made changes to make it better.

“We want to take the template of the pro challenge and other Colorado classics heritage races and be innovative.”

Stage Three hits Denver on Saturday.

