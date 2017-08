Judge Considers Dropping Case Against Taylor SwiftThe judge in the groping trial between Taylor Swift and a former radio host sent jurors home Friday as he weighed whether to dismiss the DJ's claims that the singer ruined his career.

Deadly Oil Tank Explosion Caused By Pipe InstallmentInvestigators have revealed what caused a deadly oil tank explosion near Mead in May. One worker was killed and three others hurt.

Burglars Smash Car Into Sporting Goods Store, Steal GunsPolice are searching for burglars who used a car to ram into the Cabela's store in Lone Tree and got away with guns.