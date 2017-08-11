Should Kyle Sloter Get A Chance To Start At QB?

CHICAGO (CBS4) – The third string quarterback for the Denver Broncos led the team to victory Thursday night.

Kyle Sloter threw for 94 yards on six pass attempts, five of which were completed, one for a 47-yard touchdown, without throwing an interception.

Kyle Sloter to Isaiah McKenzie for a 47 yard TD. #4Broncos.

We're now tied at 17 with 6:01 to go. — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) August 11, 2017

.@Broncos QB Kyle Sloter is tossing TDs! We've got ourselves a ballgame in Chicago. #DENvsCHI pic.twitter.com/5u0gFr2eDX — NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2017

His passer rating was a stellar 158.3, well above and beyond what either of the two vying for the starting QB spot showed.

Combined, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch threw for 93 yards on 16 pass attempts. Neither threw a touchdown. And neither led another drive that got the Broncos a score.

Broncos QBs:

Siemian: 19 plays 6-7 51 yards 1 sack

Lynch: 18 plays 6-9 42 yards; 4 rushes for 11 yards

Neither was very impressive#4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) August 11, 2017

Instead, there were a lot of three-and-outs.

So, should Sloter get a shot at being the starting quarterback for the Broncos?

Following Thursday night’s 24-17 come-from-behind victory against the Bears, Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said no.

Question to Vance Joseph: any chance Kyle Sloter can get into the QB mix as starter? Joseph: No. #4Broncos — Steve Cox (@SteveCoxDenver) August 11, 2017

Instead, Joseph said after the game that “it’s an ongoing battle” between Lynch and Siemian as to who will be the starter.

Neither helped nor hurt their chances of earning the position.